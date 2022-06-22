RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Two children were rescued after falling into a ravine Tuesday morning.

According to the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, the Pennington County Search and Rescue executed a high angle rope rescue to reach two kids in Badlands National Park. Authorities say a 10-year-old boy and his sister were hiking near the family’s campsite in the Boondock Camping Ground in the Badlands.

Also on Tuesday, crews in Custer County rescued two hikers.

The 10-year-old boy was taken by helicopter to Monument Health in Rapid City with a broken wrist and possible concussion.

Authorities did not say how old the sister was and the family was visiting from Illinois.