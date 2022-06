CUSTER COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A 10-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after he fell and hit his head at Custer State Park.

Custer County Search & Rescue says crews were called to Gulch Trail below Sylvan Lake Sunday afternoon. The boy fell around 12 feet off some rocks.

Courtesy Custer County SD Search & Rescue

Officials say paramedics treated the boy while he was being held by his mother. Crews had to carry him in rotating teams up the steep rocky trail. He was then transferred to a helicopter and flown to Rapid City.