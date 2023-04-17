SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An 11-year-old child is in critical condition in Sioux Falls after being shot by a 10-year-old boy. It happened at a home on the west side of Sioux Falls. The shooting occurred Saturday at a home on South Larch Avenue. The 11-year-old victim was accidentally shot in the left arm and stomach. At last word, the child was listed in critical condition.

Police cannot comment on the case because it involves juveniles. But, we obtained an affidavit filed against the alleged shooter’s mother.

The document says the boy had taken his mother’s 9mm handgun because “no one would be home, and he was worried one of his mothers ‘friends’ would find it.”

According to court records, at the time of the shooting, Miranda Kriechseidschlaw was in the Minnehaha County jail, accused of having a stolen vehicle last Thursday. The 31-year-old woman has two prior felony meth convictions. The most recent was last year. She now faces new charges in connection to the shooting.

“The two charges on the warrant are abuse or cruelty to a minor and possession of a firearm by a convicted drug offender,” said Sam Clemens with the Sioux Falls Police Department.

After the shooting, police got a search warrant to search Kriechseidschlaw’s apartment on North Cleveland Avenue. Police say they found a Smith & Wesson assault-style weapon called an M&P 15-22. They also found ammunition matching both guns in a Coach purse under the bathroom sink.



Kriechseidschlaw denies the guns are hers. It’s unclear what, if anything, will happen to her 10-year-old son. Miranda Kriechseidschlaw is being held on $100,000 cash bond.