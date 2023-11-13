SANBORN COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Ten years ago today a Woonsocket woman was last seen alive, and authorities have been searching for her ever since.

On November 13th, 2013, Rachel Cyriacks picked up her husband from jail.

Authorities say Brad Cyriacks was the last person to see her.

Court records show the couple had a rocky past. Rachel had filed a protection order against Brad just a few months earlier, but he was never charged in connection with her disappearance.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation into what happened to Rachel Cyriacks, you should call the DCI at 605-773-3331.

You can also contact your local law enforcement.