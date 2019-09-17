10 weeks later Sturgis is recovering well from severe flood damage

STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — Floodwaters washed through Sturgis in early July. Tuesday, hard work from city staff, public works crews, and contractors is paying off.

Just a few weeks before the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, water covered the city.

“So we had to act quickly and shuffle things around and try and get as much repaired as quick as we could knowing that we were going to have hundreds of thousands of event attendees here,” Sturgis Public Works Director Rick Bush said.

The motorcycle rally isn’t the only thing that got in the way of cleanup.

“…as soon as the rally is done we have the Mustang rally and then we have the supermoto,” Bush said

Thanks to a lot of hard work and long hours, crews were able to clean up the flood damage.

“In between all of that stuff and getting ready and making those preparations we were out trying to get as much work and clean up done as possible,” Bush said.

And all of that work paid off.

Thanks to their quick work, the Sturgis Scoopers were able to have their first home football game.

“We were fortunate that everything worked out and we had the entire city park opened up with access to the football field well in advance to the first game,” Bush said.

“In any unexpected event, it can really cause turmoil and this was definitely unexpected but that’s why they call them emergencies and you just have to react as best you can,” Steele said.

The Public Works Director says they hope about 90% of the flood damage fixed by February of next year.