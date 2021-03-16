10-time Olympic medalist shares coaching with Sioux Falls Swim Team

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s not every day that you’re able to receive coaching from a ten-time Olympic medalist, but that was what Tuesday afternoon brought for members of the Sioux Falls Swim Team. Gary Hall Jr. has won 10 medals at the Olympics: five gold medals, three silvers, and two bronze. On Tuesday at the Midco Aquatic Center in Sioux Falls, he spent time with these other swimmers. Hall medaled at three Olympics: Atlanta in 1996, Sydney in 2000 and Athens in 2004. The 46-year-old is now connected with Sanford Health.

“I proudly serve on their international board,” Hall said. “And after my diabetes diagnosis in the midst of an athletic career, I threw myself into diabetes research, and so have been following closely the work that Sanford Health does in this space, and this is my first time connecting with the local swim team.”

One of the swimmers absorbing his coaching today was Lincoln High School senior Katie Timmer.

“It’s pretty awesome to have someone who’s been so successful in the sport give you tips,” Timmer said.

Six of Hall’s ten medals and three of his five gold medals came after his 1999 type 1 diabetes diagnosis.

“I was diagnosed and told that day by two doctors that it was the end of my swimming career,” Hall said. “I was told that nobody had competed at the Olympic games with type one diabetes.”

But, he did just that, and it wouldn’t have happened if he hadn’t tried.

“I liked his philosophy of trying, not focusing on being the best, but getting better,” Timmer said. “So just always striving to be better than you were and not always shooting to be the best at everything because that’s not always achievable for everyone, and it’s a lot easier to be better consistently, and it’s a better goal to kind of motivate you. And if your getting better does mean you go to the Olympics, then that’s great.”

“If there’s a kid out there that’s, loves sport, that’s diagnosed with diabetes, don’t let it stop you,” Hall said. “Don’t let diabetes stand between you and your dreams.”