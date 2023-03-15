SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Ten new COVID-19 deaths were reported in South Dakota for the past week.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard, the death toll since the start of the pandemic is up 10 to 3,200. The new deaths include six men and four women in the following age ranges: 1 60-69, 1 70-79, and 8 80+.

Active cases are now at 564, up from 473 from the week before. There were 752 new cases reported in the past week.

As of October 5, 2022, the DOH has updated its COVID-19 dashboard weekly on Wednesdays. The information on community spread is no longer available on the South Dakota DOH page; instead, users are directed to the CDC tracker.

There are 44 people currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, down from last week (68). Throughout the pandemic, there have been 12,619 total people who have been hospitalized.

The state’s total case count is now at 279,882 up from last week (279,130). That total does not include at-home positive results as those are not required to be reported to the state.

The number of recovered cases is at 276,518.

The DOH now directs users to the CDC page for vaccination information