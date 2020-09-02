10 more Iowa counties qualify for FEMA assistance program

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – The Federal Emergency Management Agency has approved help for residents of 10 more counties that were damaged by an August windstorm.

Gov. Kim Reynolds said in a news release Tuesday that FEMA now says individuals and business owners in Benton, Boone, Cedar, Jasper, Marshall, Polk, Poweshiek, Scott, Story and Tama counties can seek help through the Individual Assistance Program.

The program makes money available for costs including housing, personal property replacement and medical expenses. Linn County, which was hardest hit by the Aug. 10 derecho, qualified for the Individual Assistance Program earlier.