Madison County property where four members of the same family died in a tornado on March 5, 2022. (WHO 13)

DES MOINES, Iowa (KELO) — Sunday marked one year since a deadly tornado touched down in Madison County, Iowa, near Des Moines.

The EF-4 tornado killed six people outside of Winterset last year. The community marked the anniversary with a day of remembrance.

They grieved the lives lost, and talked about how much more healing they have to do.

“People are still suffering, people are still having insurance issues, and people just want to understand the community is still there. This is a nice event to have today, but we’re going to continue to do the healing. It may take years,” Madison County Emergency Management Director Diogenes Ayala said.

The EF-4 tornado remained on the ground for 70 miles and also caused damage in Polk and Jasper Counties.

The stormy day was the deadliest tornado event in Iowa since 20-08.