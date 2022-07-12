Leland Poor Thunder was last seen on July. Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety photo.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Officials in Pennington County and Oglala Tribal Police are looking for a one-year-old who was last seen on July 4.

Leland Poor Thunder was last seen when he was given a visit with his non-custodial mother Haley Shay Lakota in Rapid City, Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety said. The boy and his mother have not been seen since.

Poor Thunder was last seen wearing a white one-piece and gray sweat pants.

Those with information are asked to call local police or the Oglala dispatch at 605-867-5111 or Hermona Dubray at 605-685-1145, the Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety said.