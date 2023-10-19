SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man is in the hospital following an incident with local police.

After Sioux Falls police attempted to arrest a 19-year-old man in connection with two cars stolen last week, the suspect rammed into two police cars near 10th and Kiwanis.

After realizing he was trapped, the suspect remained in the car, retrieved a handgun, grabbed a 1-year-old child from the backseat and placed them on his lap.

After 6 hours, the suspect released the child and attempted to turn himself in. But after getting out of the car, he accidentally shot himself in the foot.