SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been one year since KELOLAND got hit by a major blizzard. It lasted for two days and when it was finally over, some areas had over a foot and half of snow. Here’s a look back.

In Sioux Falls, cars got buried, streets got narrow and the digging out process was tough.

From January 2 to January 3, Sioux Falls officially picked up 14 inches of snow.

But other areas got hit worse with more than a foot and a half.

The Liesingers, who farm near Bridgewater, found themselves buried in drifts.

“The main thing is you have to try and keep everything fed when it’s cold and nasty like this it takes a little more feed usually to keep their calories up and keep their energy up,” Charles Liesinger said.

“I wasn’t expecting it to be that much either, I thought a little dusting, because we’ve never had a lot of snow like this. But I actually went out and tried to help him today and it was up to my hip in our driveway so me trying to get out of the house and go out and help him out in the tractor and feed and everything, it was kind of a workout,” Jessica Liesinger said.

Both I-90 and I-29 got shut down because travel was extremely difficult.

KELOLAND News found eight truckers stranded for days at the rest area on I-90 just outside of Salem.

They watched as the interstate reopened, but they couldn’t move.

They were blocked in by four-foot snow drifts and their brake lines were frozen up.

In Sioux Falls, it took street crews weeks to get everything cleaned up, working day and night.

“We could approach 5,000 loads because we’ve got to pick up more than just downtown the back of curb. We might even go into some secondary routes to pick up snow and potentially some residential streets, depending on how bad they are,” street operations manager Dustin Hansen said.