SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Brookings County are trying to figure out what caused an early morning house fire.

Crews were called to a home In Bushnell, which is about 15 miles east of Brookings. When firefighters arrived, the house was engulfed in flames.

Crews from seven area fire departments responded along with other agencies.

One person was treated and released for smoke inhalation.