1 South Dakotan dead from methanol poisoning

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — One person has died from methanol poisoning, state epidemiologist Dr. Joshua Clayton said in Thursday’s South Dakota Department of Health media briefing.

Dr. Clayton said three people have been hospitalized with methanol poisoning and one of those people had died. Dr. Clayton said methanol is not acceptable as a hand sanitizer.

“All of them have been hospitalized after ingesting or drinking that hand sanitizer solution,” Dr. Clayton said.

The Food and Drug Administration has been frequently updating a list of hand sanitizer products considered toxic. There are now a total of 76 kinds of hand sanitizers on the updated list of toxic products, some of which have already been recalled while others are being recommended for recalls.