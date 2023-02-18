HURON, S.D. (KELO) — One person was shot during a gunfire exchange in Huron on Saturday morning.

According to the Huron Police Department (HPD), at about 1:00 a.m., an officer on patrol heard gunshots and observed a vehicle leaving the area driving erratically. Shortly afterward, officers initiated a traffic stop, the operator of the car exited the vehicle and officers discovered the person had been shot.

The HPD and Huron Ambulance administered medical aid to the driver.

Upon investigation, it was discovered multiple parties exchanged gunfire, resulting in the driver’s injuries.

HPD was not involved in the gunfire exchange. Officials say numerous arrests were made following the incident. The incident remains under investigation.