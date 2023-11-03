WALWORTH COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities are investigating a crash that left one person dead in Walworth County on Thursday afternoon.

The Department of Public Safety says a 2007 Peterbilt hauling a loaded cattle trailer was traveling southbound on US 83 near mile marker 199 and a Ford F-250 was traveling northbound on US 83.

The vehicles collided head-on. The Ford left the roadway and into the ditch. The Peterbilt rolled onto the driver’s side before coming to a stop.

The driver of the Ford, a 56-year-old male, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Peterbilt was not injured.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.