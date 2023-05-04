RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Rapid City are investigating a homicide that happened on Wednesday, May 3.

The Rapid City Police Department says they were called to the area of Lacrosse Street and E. Omaha Street for a report of gunfire around 9 p.m.

Duane Sierra

Police arriving on the scene found a woman lying in the grass with a gunshot wound to her upper torso. She was transported to the hospital where she later died. The woman was identified as 26-year-old Serena Spider of Rapid City.

Witnesses told the police that a man was seen running from the area following the gunshots. Police say they were able to locate 21-year-old Duane Sierra and transported him to the RCPD Criminal Investigations Division to be interviewed. After interviewing Sierra, police placed him under arrest for second-degree murder. Rapid City police say that the involved parties knew each other and was not a random act.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.