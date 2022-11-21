RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Rapid City are investigating a homicide that happened late Sunday night.

Rapid City Police say they were dispatched to a home at 10:55 p.m. in the 700 block of North 7th Street for a report of a person that had been shot.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

On scene, authorities found a man with a gunshot wound to his torso. Authorities determined the man was deceased.

Through their investigation, police are actively working on locating two persons of interest in the case: 30-year-old Dustin Way of Rapid City and 26-year-old Colten Triebwasser of Rapid City.

Anyone with information on the shooting or the whereabouts of these two individuals is asked to contact police.

Authorities continue to investigate the shooting, but say the shooting does not appear to be random in nature and there is no danger to the public.