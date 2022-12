HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — A deadly crash is under investigation south of Harrisburg.

Late Wednesday afternoon emergency crews were called to the area for a pickup versus train crash. Authorities say that two people were killed in the crash and another person was airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital.

At this time, that is the only information being released to the public. South Dakota’s Department of Public Safety will release more details as they become available.