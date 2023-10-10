MINNEHAHA COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Minnehaha County are investigating a crash that left one person dead.

The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office says they were called to a rollover crash near the intersection of 254th St and 471st Ave around just before 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office says a vehicle lost control and went into the south ditch. The vehicle rolled and the driver was partially ejected. The driver was pronounced dead on the scene.

Authorities continue to investigate the crash.