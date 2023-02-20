SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One person was killed and another injured Monday morning in a crash northeast of Harrisburg.

The Highway Patrol says preliminary crash info shows that a 2022 Kia Seltos was traveling northbound on 476th Avenue when the driver failed to stop for a sign at the intersection of 271st Street. The Kia collided with a 2019 Lexus ES 350 that was westbound on 271st Street.

The 60-year-old female driver of the Kia died as a result of her injuries. The driver of the Lexus sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.