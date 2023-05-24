SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that happened Tuesday afternoon east of Menno.

Authorities say a 2008 Chevrolet Express was traveling south on U.S. Highway 81 when it collided with a 2002 Lincoln UT that was traveling east on U.S. Highway 18. The highway patrol says the Lincoln did not come to a complete stop at the stop sign when it entered the intersection.

The 92-year-old male driver of the Lincoln was pronounced dead at the scene.

The highway patrol continues to investigate.