SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left one person dead and four others injured Sunday morning east of St. Charles.

The Highway Patrol says two vehicles were traveling westbound on U.S. Highway 18. The 55-year-old driver of a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado did a u-turn and collided with a 2008 Chevy Silverado.

The driver of the 2011 Chevrolet Silverado was pronounced dead at the scene. The 42-year-old male driver of the 2008 Chevy Silverado sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The two female passengers were airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital. Charges are pending against the 42-year-old driver.

All information released so far is only preliminary.