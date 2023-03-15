BRITTON, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities are investigating a crash that left one person dead and another injured east of Britton Tuesday morning.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol says a GMC Sierra pickup was traveling eastbound on South Dakota Highway 10 when it entered the westbound lane and collided head-on with a westbound Chevrolet Malibu,

The driver of the pickup, an 83-year-old male, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Malibu, an 18-year-old male, sustained life-threatening injuries.

That portion of South Dakota Highway 10 was closed to traffic for about five hours.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.