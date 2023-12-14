DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Deadwood are investigating a deadly car vs pedestrian crash that happened Wednesday night.

The Department of Public Safety says a Hyundai Santa Fe was traveling westbound towards Deadwood. The Hyundai traveled through the intersection of 14A and Main Street and struck a 38-year-old man attempting to cross 14A in a crosswalk.

The man was transported to a Rapid City hospital where he later died. The driver of the Hyundai was not injured.

The Department of Public Safety says speed and alcohol appear to be factors in the crash. Charges are pending.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.