SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Fire Rescue is investigating a fire that happened at an apartment building Wednesday morning.

Crews that first arrived on scene found smoke coming from the building and upgraded the call to a confirmed structure fire. Crews that entered the building found an injured person. They were able to remove the person from the building. The victim was transported to a hospital in the city.

The City of Sioux Falls says crews were able to put out the fire in less than 15 minutes. No firefighters were injured.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.