DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Wednesday in Dell Rapids.

The South Dakota Office of the Attorney General says one person was injured in the shooting. The highway patrol trooper involved in the shooting was not injured.

Attorney General Marty Jackley said that the DCI is working with local and state law enforcement on the investigation.

After the investigation is complete, the DCI will issue a shooting summary.