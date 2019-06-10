1 person dead in crash south of Watertown
One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon south of Watertown.
Authorities say a GMC Yukon was traveling westbound on South Dakota Highway 22 when the driver made an illegal lane change to cross U.S. Highway 81. The Yukon collided with a Ford F-150 that was traveling southbound on Highway 81.
The 82-year-old male driver of the Yukon was not wearing a seatbelt and was partially ejected. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The female driver of the Ford pickup was not injured.
