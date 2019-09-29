1 person dead after stabbing in Brookings County

Authorities in Brookings County are investigating a stabbing that happened Saturday night.

Police were called to the 4200 Block of Western Avenue South for a report of a fight and stabbing at 5:12 Saturday.

On scene, police found 37-year-old, Justin Proctor of Brookings with a single stab wound to his lower abdomen.

The other person involved in the fight, a 15-year-old male, fled the scene, but later turned himself into police.

Proctor was taken to a hospital in Sioux Falls, where he later died.

The investigation into the stabbing continues, and the state’s attorney’s office will decide if there will be charges.

