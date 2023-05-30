RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — One person has died as a result of their injuries after an officer-involved shooting in Rapid City on Tuesday.

Around noon (MT), authorities were called to a scene at the 100 block of E. Signal Drive. Rapid City Police Chief Don Hedrick stated the caller needed assistance to remove two male family members from the home, one of which was violating a no-contact order.

When police arrived, the man with the no-contact order fled. Officers caught up with him, but the suspect pointed a gun at an officer. The officer fired at the man and he fell to the ground. The officer involved was not injured.

The man with the gun had multiple warrants for his arrest and was affiliated with a gang.

A second man exited from the home with an injury but police do not know how he was injured.

The Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) will process the crime scene, conduct a forensic examination of evidence, conduct interviews of officers and witnesses and review all officer-worn body cameras and any video cameras in the area.

Upon completion of the investigation, the DCI will issue a case report and shooting summation to be reviewed by the Attorney General and the Pennington County State’s Attorney for a final determination of the officer’s actions. The summary is anticipated to be released within 30 days.