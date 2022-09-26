SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — More than $1 million will be paid out at one of the biggest rodeos ever to come to South Dakota.



Next year on the last day of the rodeo season, the best of the best from all across the country will be competing in Sioux Falls for a chance to qualify for the National Finals Rodeo.

“Clearly the next big thing is coming right here to Sioux Falls, South Dakota,” rodeo announcer Garrett Yerigan said.

The Governor’s Cup of the Cinch Playoffs series is coming to the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center with a huge payout.

This rodeo over three days will payout in excess of $1 million dollars.

Which will make it one of the top paying professional rodeos in the country and the richest rodeo in South Dakota history.

If you’re not familiar with the sport of rodeo, let’s put it in perspective.

The NFR is like the Super Bowl of rodeo, the Cinch Playoffs are like the NFC or AFC championship game.

“There’s a lot of excitement that’s going to come with this rodeo and a lot of life changing opportunities and we felt Sioux Falls was the best place to host this event,” Yerigan said.

The Governor’s Cup will be held in late September on the final days of the rodeo circuit.

“This will be an 11th-hour twilight zone situation where it is do or die to get to the National Finals Rodeo,” Yerigan said.

Tim O’Connell, who is a three-time bareback riding champion, knows there’s a lot at stake.

“For excitement, there doesn’t get any more excitement than that as a rodeo contestant this will be my ninth consecutive year to qualify for the NFR,” O’Connell said.

Sioux Falls mayor Paul TenHaken says the city has been working for the past seven months to bring this rodeo to Sioux Falls.

“When we built this facility five or six years ago, this is exactly the type of event we dreamed about hosting here,” TenHaken said.

The Governor’s Cup will be held from September 28th through the 30th of next year.