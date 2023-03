SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A $1 million lottery ticket was purchased in Aberdeen.

The South Dakota Lottery announced Wednesday’s winning Powerball numbers matched with a winning ticket purchased at Kessler’s in Aberdeen. The ticket matched 5 of 5 winning numbers but missed the match of the Powerball for winning the main jackpot.

South Dakota Lottery recommends the winner sign the back of the ticket before claiming the prize at the lottery validation center in Pierre or Sioux Falls.