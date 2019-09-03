1 Million Cups starts Wednesday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – What would happen if a million people got together and had a million cups of coffee together? The organization known as 1 Million Cups is looking to find out with it’s latest season of speakers.

After five years in the Sioux Falls community, 1 Million Cups keeps on growing, with new speakers ranging from local to some out on the coast coming to Sioux Falls to share their stories.

Much like a quick shot of espresso, the weekly event 1 Million Cups is a place for aspiring entrepreneurs to take in a quick dose of inspiration.

“We’re really trying to build and ecosystem that rises up small businesses that gives them access to capital, to resources, to community, to inspiration,” 1 Million Cups Organizer Matt Paulson said.

Organizers Brienne Maner and Matt Paulson have been hard at work securing the line-up for the rest of the 2019 season.

“The first speaker we have this year is Greg Koch from the 605 Running Company and we’re really trying to highlight small business owners this fall,” Paulson said.

And even some that aren’t so small anymore.

“We are hosting the co-founder and CEO of a business called Tofurky, who many may know: it’s a plant-based food company,” One Million Cups Organizer Brienne Maner said.

That, included with Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) being a key speaker also. They hope by bringing in global entrepreneurs, that they can inspire others to see that their dreams aren’t far out of their reach.

“If you’ve got an idea you’ve been sitting on and don’t know what to do with it, we want you to come out and be a part of our community,” Maner said.

And help that community grow.

“People have written books together, people have started businesses together, people have gotten hired all because they’ve met at one million cups,” Paulson said.

And when you’re given an opportunity, much like espresso, you have to take your shot.

“And the best way to do that is face-to-face and nurturing the community and giving them opportunities to come together and meet each other,” Maner said.

This season of 1 Million Cups starts at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Museum of Visual Materials. To get a look at this year’s line up you can check out their Facebook page.