EPIPHANY, S.D. (KELO) — A 66-year-old man was killed Wednesday afternoon while driving a Dixon Ram lawnmower on Hwy. 25 north of Epiphany, SD, located northeast of Mitchell.

According to the Department of Public Safety, the two-vehicle crash occurred when a 2015 GMC Yukon XL driving south on the highway rear-ended the lawnmower, which was also southbound in the line of travel.

The driver of the lawnmower was pronounced dead at the scene and the Yukon driver, a 37-year-old woman, had no injuries.

The names of the two people involved in the crash have not ben released yet. The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.