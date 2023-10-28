WALWORTH COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — One man has died in a two-vehicle accident on Thursday, October 26th in Walworth County, seven miles east of Selby.

According to the Department of Public Safety, a 2016 Ford Taurus, driven by a 21-year-old male, was going westbound on US Hwy. 12, when it began passing a semi/tractor pulling a tanker. The driver did not see the 1995 Ford F150 that was driving eastbound. The Taurus and F150 collided on the front driver side of each vehicle, nearly head on.

The F150 came to a rest on the road and the Taurus ended up in the south ditch.

The 73-year-old male driver of the F150 sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Taurus sustained minor injuries. This section of US Hwy 12 was closed for more than four hours.

The names of the people involved have not been released pending notification of family members. The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.