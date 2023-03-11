SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 22-year-old male died in a two-vehicle accident one mile south of Huron Friday night according to the SD Highway Patrol.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The crash occurred shortly after 5:00 p.m. Friday. The victim was driving a 2015 Nissan Sentra southbound on SD Hwy 37. The second male, was driving a 2018 Ford 150 pickup eastbound on 33rd Street Southwest, failed to yield at a stop sign and collided with the Nissan.

Both drivers were transported to the Huron hospital where the Nissan driver later died. The 65-year-old driver of the pickup, who was not wearing a seatbelt, received serious, but not life threatening injuries. Seatbelt use of the Nissan driver is unknown.

One lane of High 37 was closed to traffic for several hours.

The names of the two men have not been released pending notification of family.