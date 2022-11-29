TRIPP COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — One man died in a one-vehicle crash south of Witten Monday morning.

According to the Department of Public Safety, a Kenworth W900 cement truck was southbound on South Dakota Highway 53 when the driver lost control.

The vehicle went into the east ditch and rolled.

The 47-year-old driver was not wearing his seatbelt and officials say he was thrown from the vehicle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.