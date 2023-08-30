CHARLES MIX COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal van versus semi crash in Charles Mix County.

According to the Department of Public Safety, a Dodge Grand Caravan was traveling south on Highway 50 while a semi tractor-trailer was traveling west on Highway 46 Tuesday evening.

The semi did not have a stop sign and was traveling through the intersection of both highways. Officials say after stopping, the Caravan pulled out in front of the semi and the semi struck the vehicle.

The 68-year-old driver of the Caravan was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from his vehicle, authorities say. He died from injuries sustained in the crash at a local hospital.

The 47-year-old man driving the semi was not injured.

The names of those involved have not been released at this time.