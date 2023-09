JACKSON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly weekend crash out of Jackson County.

It happened just after 2 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 90, one mile east of Belvidere.

Officials say a pickup was traveling east when a man walked into the roadway from the median.

The 55-year-old man driving the pickup braked but was unable to avoid hitting the man.

The 55-year-old pedestrian was killed.