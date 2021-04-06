1 killed, 8 others injured in Jones County crash

MURDO, S.D. (KELO) — One person was killed and eight others were injured in a one-vehicle crash Sunday night east of Murdo.

South Dakota Highway Patrol says an SUV pulling a trailer was traveling eastbound on I-90 when the driver lost control. The vehicle and trailer went into the ditch and rolled.

The driver and eight passengers were injured and taken to hospitals in Chamberlain and Pierre and later transferred to Sioux Falls. A 33-year-old female passenger, who had been thrown from the vehicle, later died as a result of her injuries.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.