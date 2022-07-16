BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (AP) – A 6-year-old girl was killed and five people were injured after a police pursuit in a Minneapolis suburb ended in a crash between a suspect with an outstanding warrant and a passing vehicle, authorities said.

Brooklyn Center police were chasing the man Friday afternoon when it collided with a car, which flipped on its top. The girl who died was one of four passengers in the car.

Another passenger, a 15-year-old girl, remains hospitalized. The driver and the two remaining passengers have been treated and released.

The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, which is investigating the pursuit, says the suspect was taken into custody and remains hospitalized