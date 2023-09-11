STANLEY COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — An 18-year-old man is dead and three others injured following a UTV crash this weekend in Stanley County.

The sheriff’s office says the four men were riding through a pasture in a side by side near Fort Pierre when the vehicle rolled.

One of the men called 911 but didn’t know where they were.

It took crews nearly two hours to find them.

An 18-year-old died at the scene — a 19-year-old man is in critical condition.

Authorities say who was driving and other details of the crash are under investigation.