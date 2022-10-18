SHELDON, Iowa (KCAU) — A man was killed and three teenagers were injured in a semi-truck vs. vehicle crash in Sioux County Monday.

According to the Iowa State Patrol (ISP), at 6:22 a.m. Monday morning, a Ford Focus driven by a Minnesota teen crossed the centerline and struck a Peterbilt Semi driven by a Sioux Center native. The Ford Focus ended up on the north shoulder.

“All four occupants of (the Ford Focus) were trapped,” according to the report written by Iowa State Trooper Roos.

All four occupants of the Ford were from Worthington, Minnesota. The occupants included 44-year-old Samuel Garcia Ruiz along with three teens, one of who was driving the vehicle at the time. Ruiz was not wearing a seat belt and later died.

Only two of the teens were wearing a seatbelt. Officials say one’s life was saved because they were.

All four passengers were taken to Sheldon Hospital.

The driver of the car is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries while the two other teens sustained injuries and were listed as being in serious condition.

The relationship between the four individuals in Ford Focus is currently unknown.