MINNEHAHA COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Officials in Minnehaha County are investigating a fatal rollover crash Saturday.

According to the sheriff’s office, a beige Chevy Tahoe was traveling north on 457th Ave and lost control. The vehicle entered the west ditch and rolled. One person was ejected from the vehicle.

A deputy discovered the rollover crash around 12:25 p.m.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene and another was transported to a nearby hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.