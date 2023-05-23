BROOKINGS COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — One man is dead after a motorcycle crash east of White, South Dakota.

According to the Department of Public Safety, two Harley-Davidson motorcycles were traveling south in Brookings County Sunday when the leading motorcycle lost control while going around a curve.

The second motorcycle rear-ended the lead motorcycle.

The 29-year-old driver of the following bike was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The 32-year-old driver of the lead motorcycle suffered minor injuries.

Officials say neither driver was wearing a helmet. Alcohol use is also under investigation.

The crash remains under investigation.