UNION COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — One person died and another person was hurt in a three-vehicle crash near Beresford Tuesday.

According to the Department of Public Safety, a 2007 Kenworth Semi-truck and trailer was eastbound on South Dakota Highway 46. The driver swerved to avoid rear-ending an eastbound pickup, which was turning into a private driveway.

The semi-truck and trailer crossed into the westbound lane and collided head-on with a westbound 2012 Kenworth semi-truck and trailer.

Officials say the driver of the 2007 Kenworth was not wearing his seatbelt and was thrown from the truck. The 76-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 38-year-old driver of the 2012 Kenworth received non-life-threatening injuries during the crash. He was wearing a seatbelt.

The 45-year-old driver of the pickup was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured.

The 2012 Kenworth semi-truck and trailer was hauling ethanol fuel, officials say. A hazardous materials team responded to the scene.

South Dakota Highway 46 east of Beresford was closed to traffic for six hours.

The names of those involved have not been released at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.