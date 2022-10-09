SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — An early morning stabbing in Sioux Falls sent one person to the hospital.

Police say the stabbing happened just before 5 a.m. Sunday at an apartment on South Larch Avenue, near 41st Street and Marion Road.

Police say the juveniles involved in the incident have not been cooperating with their investigation and that officers had not made any arrests as of mid-morning.

We expect an update on the stabbing investigation during Monday morning’s briefing by police, which we’ll live-stream beginning at 10:30.