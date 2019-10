SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — A crash at a Sioux Falls intersection sent one person to the hospital early Saturday.

A car ended up on its side at 10th and Cleveland, just before 1 a.m.

Police say the driver had stopped at the flashing red light on Cleveland, but was struck by another vehicle when the car entered the intersection.

Police say a passenger in the car was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Officers ticketed the driver for a flashing red light violation.