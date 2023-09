HAMLIN COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man was arrested after a fight at a Lake Poinsett cabin.

The Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office says it happened just before 4:45 p.m. Tuesday.

While they were on their way to the cabin, officers learned that someone was hurt and that there was a fight.

The injured person was taken to the hospital.

The 61-year-old man is charged with Felony Aggravated Assault.

The incident is under investigation.