HAMLIN COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — One person was hospitalized following a grain truck vs. pickup truck crash near Castlewood Saturday.

According to the Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened just before 7:30 p.m. on SD Highway 22.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The driver of the pickup truck was pinned in the vehicle and had to be extracted by fire crews, officials say. They received “serious” injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital.

The grain truck driver received no injuries.

Officials say the highway was closed for a few hours while it was cleared of debris and corn caused by the crash.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.